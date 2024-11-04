 Uttarakhand: Bus Accident Claims At Least 23 Lives In Almora, Death Toll Feared To Increase
Uttarakhand: Bus Accident Claims At Least 23 Lives In Almora, Death Toll Feared To Increase

Uttarakhand bus accident: The bus carrying 45 passengers was travelling from Golikhal area to Ramnagar when it fell into a gorge. Authorities rushed for rescue and relief work after being alerted. The death toll is feared to rise.

Manas JoshiUpdated: Monday, November 04, 2024, 01:42 PM IST
Bus accident in Uttarakhand's Almora claims at least 23 lives | ANI

At least twenty-three people died after bus fell into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Almora District. The accident took place on Monday (November 4) morning. Some media reports have pegged the number of dead at 38. News agency ANI quoted police spokesperson IG Nilesh Anand Bharne who said that at the time of the accident, more than 45 people were travelling in the bus which was going from Golikhal area to Ramnagar.

After authorities were alerted, relief and rescue operations were launched as was an investigation to find reason of the accident. State Disaster Response Force personnel have been deployed along with the police and those injured were being taken to hospitals for treatment.

At the time of filing of this story, the commissioner and DIG (Kumaon) were on their way to co-ordinate the rescue effort at the site of the accident.

Chief Minister takes cognisance

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami has taken cognisance of the accident and has spoken with senior officials on phone. He has issued instructions to speed up relief and rescue work.

The CM took to X (formerly Twitter) and made a post about the accident.

ANI has reported that Dhami has ordered suspension of ARTO enforcement in the area. He has also directed officials to provide Rs 4 lakh to families of the accused and Rs 1 lakh to those injured in the accident.

