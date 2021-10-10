In Pictures: Priyanka Gandhi begins campaign for Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls from PM Modi's constituency Varanasi

Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Sunday launched a scathing attack against the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's constituency Varanasi, saying only the ruling party leaders and their "billionaire friends" are safe in the country. "In this country, the prime minister, his council of ministers, people from his party and their billionaire friends are safe. Understand this properly. The country is getting damaged," she said.

Gandhi kicked off her party's campaign for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by mounting a blistering attack on PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over the Lakhimpur Kheri violence. Gandhi accused PM Modi and CM Yogi of shielding Union minister of state for home affairs Ajay Mishra and his son Ashish Mishra, who has been arrested in connection with the October 3 violence in which eight people, including four farmers, were killed.

Addressing a "Kisan Nyay Rally", Priyanka said that the son of MoS Home mowed down 6 farmers with his vehicle last week. “The son of MoS Home mowed down 6 farmers with his vehicle. Families of all the victims said they want justice but all of you have seen that the government is shielding the minister and his son,” she said. She announced that the Congress would continue to fight on the Lakhimpur issue until the union minister submits his resignation to allow an impartial probe into the incident.

Check out the pictures below:

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during Kisan Nyay Rally, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra speaks during Kisan Nyay Rally, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo)

Varanasi: Supporters welcome Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during Kisan Nyay rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Varanasi: Larger than life size cut-outs of Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi during Kisan Nyay rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Uttar Pradesh, Oct 10 (ANI): People listening Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi at the Kisan Nyay Rally, in Varanasi, on Sunday. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Varanasi: Supporters welcome Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi during Kisan Nyay rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi being feliciated during Kisan Nyay rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Uttar Pradesh, Oct 10 (ANI): Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra addresses during the Kisan Nyay Rally, in Varanasi on Sunday. | (ANI Photo)

Varanasi: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi arrives to address during Kisan Nyay rally, ahead of UP Assembly Elections 2022, in Varanasi, Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. | (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

Published on: Sunday, October 10, 2021, 06:23 PM IST