In Pics: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches DBT scheme for assistance, death toll rises to 92

Death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 92 on Friday with 14 more casaulties reported from different marooned areas of the state in the past 24 hours. The relief and rehabilitation measures were running in full swing with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launching a drive under which over Rs 180 crore were disbursed among affected people through direct cash transfer.

Altogether 66.76 lakh people, spread over 12 districts of the state, have been hit by the calamity, the department said. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister kicked off the program for providing aid to flood victims under the Public Financial Management System, by the click of a mouse at the CMs secretariat, whereby Rs 181.39 crore were transferred directly into the accounts of 3.02 lakh families in the initial phase

Here are pictures from flood hit areas of Bihar