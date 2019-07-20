India

In Pics: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar launches DBT scheme for assistance, death toll rises to 92

Villagers wade through a waterlogged area during a flood in Madubhani
Death toll in Bihar floods climbed to 92 on Friday with 14 more casaulties reported from different marooned areas of the state in the past 24 hours. The relief and rehabilitation measures were running in full swing with Chief Minister Nitish Kumar launching a drive under which over Rs 180 crore were disbursed among affected people through direct cash transfer.

Altogether 66.76 lakh people, spread over 12 districts of the state, have been hit by the calamity, the department said. Meanwhile, the Chief Minister kicked off the program for providing aid to flood victims under the Public Financial Management System, by the click of a mouse at the CMs secretariat, whereby Rs 181.39 crore were transferred directly into the accounts of 3.02 lakh families in the initial phase

Here are pictures from flood hit areas of Bihar

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar assessing an aerial survey of flood-affected areas in North Bihar
Villagers moving to safer places by boat as flood situation worsens following incessant rainfall at Aurai Block under Muzaffarpur in Bihar
People moving for safe habitat after incessant rain flooded Arariya district in Bihar
Villagers stand as a large portion of road breaks due to a flood in Arariya
A general view of the flood-affected area in Katihar, at Patna
A general view of the flood-affected area in Katihar
A view of Flood affected the village area following incessant rainfall in Sitamarh
Railway track being swept away following incessant rainfall in Sitamarhi
Houses being submerged near Madhubani in Bihar
Flood affected peoples moving to a safer area with the help of rope as flood water level increases near Madhubani
Masjid being flooded as floodwater floating in danger level near Madhubani
Railway tracks submerged in water during a flood in Madubhani
