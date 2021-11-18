In Photos: IAF's Suryakiran Aerobatics Team & UAE's Al Fursan Display Team conducts flypast at Dubai Airshow

India Air Force's Suryakiran Aerobatics Team & UAE's Al Fursan Display Team conducted flypast at Dubai Airshow on Nov 17.

9 Hawk 132 of Suryakiran team flew in synch with seven Aermacchi MB-339 of Al Fursan over important landmarks of Dubai like Burj Khalifa, Palm Jumeirah & Burj Al Arab.

Both countries participated in a Large Force Engagement exercise over the Western Seaboard, furthering mutual cooperation and friendly ties.

Published on: Thursday, November 18, 2021, 07:27 PM IST