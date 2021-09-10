In Photos: How India celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi amid COVID-19

Ganesh Chaturthi, the festival dedicated to the elephant-headed God of wisdom, which is generally celebrated on a grand scale sees low-key celebrations this time around.

With rising Covid cases and the possibility of a COVID-19 third wave, authorities have imposed restrictions in order to prevent further spread of the virus, which is why the country is witnessing limited celebrations.

Let's take a look at how the festival was celebrated across the country this year.

In Mumbai, priests and organisers perform 'aarti' at 'Mumbai Cha Raja' in Lal Baug area of Parel on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, with a limited audience.

Priests perform 'aarti' at 'Mumbai Cha Raja'| ANI

The 'aarti' was performed amid limited audience| ANI

Devotees gather outside Ganesh Tekdi temple in Maharashtra's Nagpur. "Even bars and pubs are open now. So what is the problem in reopening temples?." ANI quoted a devotee saying.

Devotees crowd outside Ganesh Tekdi temple in Maharashtra's Nagpur| ANI

| ANI

Devotees offer prayers at Sidhi Budhi Vinayak Temple in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar.

Prayers offered at Sidhi Budhi Vinayak Temple in Delhi's Sarojini Nagar | ANI

| ANI

Devotees offer prayers at Ganesh Temple in Assam's Guwahati. "Turnout of devotees is low this year due to COVID. They are maintaining all precautions while offering prayers to Lord Ganesh," ANI quoted a priest saying.

Devotees offer prayers at Ganesh Temple in Guwahati| ANI

"Turnout of devotees is low this year due to COVID," ANI quoted a priest saying. | ANI

Devotees offer prayers at Sri Satya Ganapathi Temple in Bengaluru.

Prayers offered at at Sri Satya Ganapathi Temple in Bengaluru| ANI

| ANI

Meanwhile, even amid COVID-19 times, there was no shortage of creativity in festival celebrations.

Odisha sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik created an installation sculpture of Lord Ganesh, using seashells with the message "World Peace" at a beach in Puri yesterday.

Odisha sand artist creates a sculpture of Lord Ganesh, using seashells with the message "World Peace" | ANI

Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in Ludhiana just got sweeter as a bakery prepared a Ganesh idol from dark chocolate.

"We've been making chocolate Ganesh since 2015 to send a message that we should celebrate festivals in eco-friendly ways," says bakery owner Harjinder Singh Kukreja

Ludhiana-based bakery makes a Ganesh idol from dark chocolate | ANI

| ANI

Published on: Friday, September 10, 2021, 02:41 PM IST