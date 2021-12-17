In Photos: Goa CM launches 'Pink Force' to tackle crimes against women, kids, tourists

Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday launched 'Pink Force', a squad of women Goa Police officials tasked with acting in cases of crimes against women, children, and tourists.

The force will be operational in 11 police stations across coastal Goa, before being attached to every police station in the state in the near future, he said at the launch ceremony.

"Pink Force will be available in the coastal belt, especially in places of tourist interest. It will serve women and children and tourists. They have been specially trained and counselled on how to act in cases. This force will be available 24x7 and round the clock to prevent crime," the Chief Minister added.

Sawant's announcement comes at a time when his government has been under fire over a spate of crimes against women, which includes the mysterious death of a 19-year-old girl at the popular Calangute beach as well as the attempt to suicide earlier this week by a minor girl after she was raped in the Porvorim suburb of Panaji.

Panaji| Goa CM Pramod Sawant inaugurates the Goa Police Pink Force, today



If anyone dials 112 or110, this force will reach the area within 5 mins. Pink Force will also patrol beach areas & provide medical aid in case a woman complains of abuse or accident: DGP ID Shukla pic.twitter.com/bmTizPvvwD — ANI (@ANI) December 17, 2021

