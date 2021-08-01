IN MIRZAPUR... BALLOT-READY AMIT SHAH ROLLS OUT A SLEW OF SOPS

Lucknow
Even as the Election Commission is yet to blow the bugle, the poll preparedness, at least to an extent, may have begun with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laying the foundation stone for the Rs150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project in Mirzapur. The Union Home Minister really seemed in the mood to strike the ball(ot)!
He also inaugurated a ropeway costing Rs16 crore in Vindhyachal. The Vindhyachal Corridor project is being built on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project in Varanasi.
THE PROJECT
Divisional Commissioner Mirzapur, Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, said, the construction part of the Rs150-crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project will start immediately after the ‘bhumi pujan’, as removal of identified 92 buildings, which were surrounding the Vindhyachal temple, has already been done after their purchase.
n The project will result in creation of space for 50-ft-wide Parikrama (circumambulation) route while visitors will get a full view of the holy shrine, known as one of Shaktipeeths.
n The roads leading to the temple are also being widened as a part of the project.
n Improvement of basic infrastructure and introducing modern facilities, including parking zones, guest houses, shopping complexes, retiring rooms for pilgrims, are also proposed.
ROPEWAY scheme
The ropeway, which will be first in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be started in two phases as the only one ropeway line connecting Kali Khoh and Ashtabhuja project is in finishing stages.
The second line from Ashtabhuja to the terminal (parking site) is still under construction and expected to be completed by December-end. —IANS
FPJ VIEW
With praising the Yogi government for having curbed the crime rate in the country and reaching a remarkable status thereby and by loosening the purse strings to lay foundations to such ambitious projects, the BJP is, it seems, really serious and is getting into the poll mode. Shah’s visit to lay foundation of such mega projects means a lot as far as the ballots are concerned. Recently, after the West Bengal debacle in May this year the BJP received and the alleged infighting in the Bengal party unit and resignation of MP Babul Supriyo have dented the BJP fortunes to an extent. However, the party cannot take the 2024 Lok Sabha election lightly especially at a time when Uttar Pradesh is set for a blockbuster Assembly election and doing well in the subsequent Lok Sabha from UP will mean a lot to the party.
HM pitches for ‘just action’ by police
Says they get defamed for ‘no action’ or ‘extreme action’
Police get defamed due to either “no action” or “extreme action”, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said as he laid emphasis on “just action”.
“I often say police get defamed due to two reasons — one is no action, and the second is extreme action. No action is not right as indolence cannot rectify the law and order system. And extreme is also not correct as it triggers a reaction. So, the police should come out of no action and extreme action, and move in the direction of just action,” he said.
He was addressing a function after laying foundation of UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences in Lucknow.
UP FORENSIC INSTITUTE
Shah said the institute along with the National Forensic Sciences University in Gandhinagar will help the police move ahead in the direction of natural action.
“Today policing is not confined to what was imagined 20 years ago, be it counterfeit notes, narcotics, narco-terror, cybercrime or cow smuggling. The day is not far when every district in UP will have a mobile forensic van, and there will be regional FSLs [Forensic Sciences Laboratories],” he said, adding, the government will work towards making the utilisation of FSL compulsory for conviction in crimes carrying a punishment of over 6 years.
SHAHSPEAK
“Today, the seeds of the UP State Institute of Forensic Sciences have been sown. Once it becomes a banyan tree, a number of children will make their career from here, they will take part in research and will prove to be the backbone of the country’s law and order. When (PM Narendra) Modiji was the chief minister (of Gujarat), he had established the first-of-its-kind forensic sciences university in Gandhinagar. The Government of India has approved Rs15 crore for establishment of a DNA centre here.”
He said the institute will be a milestone in terms of police modernisation.
