IN MIRZAPUR... BALLOT-READY AMIT SHAH ROLLS OUT A SLEW OF SOPS

Even as the Election Commission is yet to blow the bugle, the poll preparedness, at least to an extent, may have begun with the Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday laying the foundation stone for the Rs150 crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project in Mirzapur. The Union Home Minister really seemed in the mood to strike the ball(ot)!

He also inaugurated a ropeway costing Rs16 crore in Vindhyachal. The Vindhyachal Corridor project is being built on the lines of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor project in Varanasi.

THE PROJECT

Divisional Commissioner Mirzapur, Yogeshwar Ram Mishra, said, the construction part of the Rs150-crore Vindhyachal Corridor Project will start immediately after the ‘bhumi pujan’, as removal of identified 92 buildings, which were surrounding the Vindhyachal temple, has already been done after their purchase.

n The project will result in creation of space for 50-ft-wide Parikrama (circumambulation) route while visitors will get a full view of the holy shrine, known as one of Shaktipeeths.

n The roads leading to the temple are also being wide­ned as a part of the project.

n Improvement of basic infrastructure and introducing modern facilities, including parking zones, guest houses, shopping complexes, retiring rooms for pilgrims, are also proposed.

ROPEWAY scheme

The ropeway, which will be first in eastern Uttar Pradesh, will be started in two phases as the only one ropeway line connecting Kali Khoh and Ashtabhuja project is in finishing stages.

The second line from Ashtabhuja to the terminal (parking site) is still under construction and expected to be completed by December-end. —IANS