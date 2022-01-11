In a powerful buildup to Mahashivratri, registrations open for Shivanga Sadhana offered by Sadhguru

Registration for Shivanga Sadhana, a powerful 42-day sadhana offered by Sadhguru is now open. To be only taken up by men, this 42-day vrata begins on Purnima, January 17, 2022 and culminates on Mahashivratri, March 1, 2022. The Sadhana brings forth devotion within to enhance receptivity to Shiva and provides a strong physical and psychological basis for inner exploration. Registration for the Sadhana is available online and closes on January 14, 2022.

The Shivangas at the initiation will learn a sacred Shiva Namaskar practice. The practice is to be done with devotion 21 times a day either before sunrise or after sunset on an empty stomach. As a part of the sadhana only two meals can be had during the day and the first meal should be taken after 12 PM / noon. The sadhana also requires them to receive Biksha from at least 21 people.

Explaining the significance of the sadhana Sadhguru, Founder- Isha Foundation says, “The Shivanga Sadhana is about bringing into your awareness that you are a limb of Shiva, the very source of creation and the Ultimate Possibility.” He further adds, “The whole process which lasts for about forty-two days is set up so that you through this whole process to come to that experience, establish this in your life that you’re actually a limb of Shiva. If we get connected to this dimension of life, health, well-being, prosperity, above all, living blissfully is a natural process.”

During the Sadhana period, the Shivangas should take a shower/bath twice a day and use herbal power instead of a chemical soap. Whites or light color clothing can be worn during the Sadhana period. Smoking, consuming alcohol and eating non-vegetarian food are not allowed during the period of Sadhana.

This year the initiation and culmination will be conducted online with a trained instructor facilitating the initiation. Culmination at Dhyanalinga at Isha Yoga Center, Coimbatore and a yatra to the Velliangiri Mountains are both optional.

