'Imprisonment of up to two years': Congress-led UDF promises legislation to 'protect' Sabarimala customs if voted to power

Ahead of the state assembly polls, the Congress in Kerala said on Saturday if the United Democratic Front (UDF) was voted to power, it would pass a legislation on Sabarimala to protect the customs of the shrine, a move dubbed by the ruling Left front as to "fool the people of the state".

Senior Congress leader and MLA Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan "released a draft law", saying it would be passed if the UDF comes to power after the elections.

"We will enact the law if we come to power. Under this proposed law, the ban on unauthorised entry into Sabarimala will be ensured in consultation with the Tantri Violation of customs/rituals can attract imprisonment of up to two years," Radhakrishnan told reporters at Kottayam.

Meanwhile, Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee President Mullappally Ramachandran said that in Kerala, the Left is trying to go ahead by appeasing the majority and pitting the minorities against each other.

"Accurate information has been received about the CPI(M)-BJP relationship behind this. If the people are late in realizing the attempt of communal polarization, the state will be in great danger," he added.

He alleged that the Kerala government does nothing for the people, and added, "While educated youth are eligible for PSC and await appointment, they are giving preference to the relatives of the CPI-M leaders. Fishermen and those working in the unorganized and traditional sectors are being neglected."