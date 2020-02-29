SC priority: Sabarimala, not in action

New Delhi: An attempt by advocate Prashant Bhushan on Friday to seek the Supreme Court's intervention on Delhi Police inaction in the recent communal riots failed as Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde said it would be heard only after the 9-judge Constitution Bench disposes of the Sabarimala case and petitions on religious freedom and fundamental rights of women across multiple faiths.

Bhushan had knocked at the doors of the Supreme Court, seeking to haul up Delhi Police for contempt in not complying with its 13-year old judgment of 2006 that police should not become a tool in the hands of authoritarian regimes and political bosses.