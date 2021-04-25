'Important to do Jan ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help people amid COVID-19 surge

The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi urged the central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".

Rahul Gandhi's remarks come a day after he questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the Central Vista project in the midst of the pandemic crisis.

In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Gandhi appealed to the Centre to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects". "This crisis will deepen in the coming days. The country has to be prepared to deal with this. The current plight is unbearable!" the former Congress chief said.