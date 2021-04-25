'Important to do Jan ki Baat': Rahul Gandhi urges Congress workers to help people amid COVID-19 surge

Amid record spike in COVID-19 cases and severe oxygen crisis in India, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Sunday alleged that the "system has failed" and it is the duty of the party to provide help to fellow citizens.
Rahul Gandhi urged his party colleagues to keep all political work aside and help people. Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "‘System’ failed, so it’s important to do Jan ki baat: In this crisis, the country needs responsible citizens. I request my Congress colleagues to leave all political work- just provide all help and ease the pain of our countrymen. This is the Dharma of the Congress family."
The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi urged the central government to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services amid the COVID-19 pandemic instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects".
Rahul Gandhi's remarks come a day after he questioned the government's priority in going ahead with the Central Vista project in the midst of the pandemic crisis.
In a tweet in Hindi on Saturday, Gandhi appealed to the Centre to focus on vaccines, oxygen and other health services instead of "spending on PR and unnecessary projects". "This crisis will deepen in the coming days. The country has to be prepared to deal with this. The current plight is unbearable!" the former Congress chief said.
The country is currently witnessing a catastrophic second COVID-19 wave. As per Union Health Ministry, India has recorded 3,49,691 new COVID-19 cases and 2,767 related deaths in the last 24 hours. The country's total infection count has mounted to 1,69,60,172 cases, while 1,92,311 people have so far succumbed to the viral infection.
(With inputs from Agencies)
