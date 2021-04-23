‘GOI, this is is on you': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds

The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.

On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but also because of the anti-people policies of the central government. The Congress leader also called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.

"I am quarantined at home and sad news is constantly coming in. The crisis in India is not just due to Corona, but due to the anti-people policies of the central government. Don't give false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution," he said in a tweet in Hindi.