‘GOI, this is is on you': Rahul Gandhi slams Centre over oxygen shortage, lack of ICU beds

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Friday slammed the central government over the shortage of oxygen and lack of ICU beds amid rising coronavirus cases.
Taking to Twitter, Rahul Gandhi said: "Corona can cause a fall in oxygen level but it's #OxygenShortage & lack of ICU beds which is causing many deaths. GOI, this is on you."
The Congress leader has been attacking the government over its management of the COVID-19 situation in the country.
On Thursday, Rahul Gandhi had said that the crisis in the country is not just due to coronavirus but also because of the anti-people policies of the central government. The Congress leader also called for a solution instead of hollow speeches.
"I am quarantined at home and sad news is constantly coming in. The crisis in India is not just due to Corona, but due to the anti-people policies of the central government. Don't give false celebrations and hollow speeches, give the country a solution," he said in a tweet in Hindi.
The country is reeling under acute oxygen shortage with critically ill patients require oxygen. Delhi is witnessing a shortage of oxygen and around 25 COVID-19 patients have died in the last 24 hours in Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, the hospital authority said on Friday.
Sir Ganga Ram Hospital on Thursday evening raised an alarm for the immediate need for oxygen supply as over 150 critical patients admitted in the hospitals were on ventilators and on oxygen support. However, reports suggest that the hospital has got oxygen supply now.
(With inputs from PTI and IANS)
