IMF's World Economic Outlook Projects India's Growth At 6.1% In 2023

India's growth in 2023 is projected at 6.1%, which is a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection, reflecting momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of stronger domestic investment, the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook revealed on Tuesday.

More details to follow...

