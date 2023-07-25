 IMF's World Economic Outlook Projects India's Growth At 6.1% In 2023
IMF's World Economic Outlook Projects India's Growth At 6.1% In 2023

The projections reflect momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of stronger domestic investment.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Tuesday, July 25, 2023, 08:39 PM IST
India's growth in 2023 is projected at 6.1%, which is a 0.2 percentage point upward revision compared with the April projection, reflecting momentum from stronger-than-expected growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 as a result of stronger domestic investment, the International Monetary Fund's World Economic Outlook revealed on Tuesday.

More details to follow...

