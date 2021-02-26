‘Doctors' body has problems accepting truth': Patanjali condemns IMA for seeking explanation from Harsh Vardhan over Coronil

Earlier in the day, Yoga guru Ramdev said, "Coronil tablets lived up to the protocols set by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP). 158 countries have certified their sale in their countries. This is historic. Coronil is scientific-evidence and research-based medicine. Any attack on Coronil suggests pettiness." The Indian Medical Association (IMA) on Monday demanded an explanation from Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan for promoting Patanjali's Coronil Ayurvedic medicine.

"Being a Health Minister of the country, how justified is it to release such falsely fabricated unscientific product to people of the whole country and how ethical is it to promote the product in unethical, wrong and false ways?" Dr Jayalal, IMA national president, had said.

"Let us not adulterate Ayurveda on the pretext of market gain to some monopoly corporate and create a disaster for humanity," IMA had said.