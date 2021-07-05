'I'm lion's son, will never be scared': Chirag Paswan breaks down on father Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary

On ocassion of Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) leader Ram Vilas Paswan's birth anniversary, his son Chirag Paswan on Monday broke down while launching a book based on his father's life. The LJP leader is currently indulged in a family feud with uncle Pashupati Paras after getting ousted as party president.

During the birth anniversary, Chirag said, "I am Ram Vilas Paswan ji's son, sher ka beta hoon main (I am a lion's son). Like papa was never scared, I will also never be scared."

He further said that he will fight and win as well - an oblique reference to the coup in his party last month where he was sidelined by his uncle.

"No matter how much people try to break us or make us bow down - like papa always walked on path of truth without getting scared, just like that we will also fight and we will win," the former actor-turned-politician said.

The late Paswan, meanwhile, remains a popular figure in Bihar even after his death, as is evident from the rich tributes paid to him by RJD supremo Lalu Prasad who virtually inaugurated his party's silver jubilee function and addressed workers from Delhi.