IIT Madras campus under temporary lockdown after 71 people test people test positive for coronavirus

Chennai: One of the premier technical institutions Indian Institute of Technology, Madras (IIT-M) has turned into a Covid-19 cluster with about 71 cases reported till date and some more are expected.

The students allege the IIT-M's decision to run only one mess is the reason for the large scale spread of coronavirus. In the mess one cannot be wearing a mask and a congregation of good number of persons in the mess is ripe cause for disaster.

A total of 774 students are in the campus and most of those who were infected were residents of two hostels -- Krishna and Jamuna.