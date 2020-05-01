Corona Warriors: How this IIT Madras-nutured start-up shifted from making aerospace components to ways to safeguard doctors

You can’t solve a problem on the same level that it was created. You have to rise above it to the next level – Albert Einstein.

Fabheads Automation, a start-up nurtured at Indian Institute of Technology, Madras did exactly the same when it decided to make “intubation boxes” to safeguard doctors who were finding it increasingly difficult to protect themselves from the highly contagious novel coronavirus as India grappled with shortage of protection gear.

The concept of intubation boxes was new to the world and India just as COVID-19 till last year.

Critical COVID-19 patients require ventilator support. For this, a tube is inserted in the windpipe and this procedure is called intubation. This procedure is risky as liquid splash from the patient's airpipe are released, while the oxygen tube is inserted into oesophagus. Even with all protective gears worn by doctors and nurses, the splash carries a high risk of infection transmission.

“We learnt that the countries like Taiwan are using transparent acrylic boxes to cover the upper body of the patients which helps healthcare providers to protect themselves from virus loaded splash while they insert oxygen tube into oesophagus. Our team started consulting doctors abroad and fabricated five intubation boxes with available raw material,” Abhijeet Rathore, founder and chief technology officer of Fabheads Automation tells FPJ.