'If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons': Anand Mahindra on JNU violence

Violence broke out at Jawaharlal Nehru University on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus, prompting the administration to call in police which conducted a flag march. After the attack chairman of the Mahindra group Anand Mahindra condemned the attack and said if you're an Indian, one cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons.

Anand Mahindra to Twitter and wrote: “It doesn't matter what your politics are. It doesn't matter what your ideology is. It doesn't matter what your faith is. If you're an Indian, you cannot tolerate armed, lawless goons. Those who invaded JNU tonight must be traced & hunted down swiftly & given no quarter..."