'If You Want To Live, You Have To Fight': Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani Amid Hamas Attacks

Consul General of Israel to India Kobbi Shoshani | Twitter

As the Israel-Hamas conflict entered fourth day, Consul General of Israel to India Kobbi Shoshani said that in terrorism, if one wants to live they have to fight. Shoshani also said that support offered by India and the US in the ongoing conflict gave Israel power and belief in its next step of action.

"They (US and India) are the biggest democracies in the world. Their support gives us a lot of power and belief regarding what to do next, it is very important because, in terrorism, you have to fight all the time... If you want to live, you have to fight," Shoshani told ANI.

Israeli PM Netanyahu briefs PM Modi

The consul general's comments came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi was called by his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to brief about the situation in the conflict-ridden country.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), PM Modi said India stood with Israel and New Delhi condemned terrorism in all forms.

"I thank Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu for his phone call and providing an update on the ongoing situation. People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations," PM Modi said.

In retaliation to Hamas' surprise attack in Israel on Ocotober 7, Israel increased airstrikes on the Gaza Strip. However, the Palestinian militant group vowed to kill Israelis that it took hostage if Israel attacked civilians without warnings, according to the Associated Press.

At least 2,400 people have been killed on both sides as the conflict continued. Over 900 Israelis and at least 770 Palestinians died. More than 4,000 people were wounded in Israeli air strikes, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

