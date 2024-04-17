‘If You Believe There Is Someone Greater Than Modi, Yogi, You Are A Traitor’: UP BJP MP Strokes Massive Controversy During Election Campaign; Watch

X

Bharatiya Janata Party MP and candidate from Uttar Pradesh's Noida, Mahesh Sharma, stroked a controversy ahead of the Lok Sabha elections by making a controversial statement during an election campaign on Wednesday.

While speaking during the campaign the BJP MP said that if someone believes that there is someone greater than Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, they are a traitor.

"Those who do not consider Modi and Yogi as their own do not regard their fathers as their own. If someone believes that there is someone greater than Modi and Yogi, then they are a traitor," said Sharma.

It is being said that Sharma's statement was aimed at the people of Bulandshahr who are apparently not happy with the saffron party.

Soon after his speech, its video clip went viral on X (formerly known as Twitter) and netizens reacted to it.

One user @iamharunkhan posted the video of the speech and tagged the Election Commission of India asking whether making such a statement ahead of the general elections is allowed.

"If anyone believes that he has bigger well-wishers than Modi and Yogi, he is a traitor of the country," said BJP's Noida MP Mahesh Sharma during the election campaign. Hello @ECISVEEP is this allowed?" the user tweeted on X.

Another user, Digyanshu, called the BJP MP a motormouth. He tweeted saying, "BJP candidate Dr Mahesh Sharma's harsh words on Bulandshahr Thakurs' displeasure with BJP, video goes viral."

"I Respect PM and my CM but they can't take my late father's place, which Mahesh Sharma needs to understand he owes his parliamentary seat courtesy the PM & CM not me, as a citizen deeply disappointed with such utterances," said Abhijit.

"Listen to BJP MP Mahesh Sharma and decide whether you consider your father your own or not and whether you are a traitor? According to him, all this will be decided by whether you consider PM Modi and CM Yogi your own or not and whether anyone is better than Modi and Yogi for you!" said Swati Mishra.

"Listen, now the matter has come down to the father and the traitor. This person is a doctor by profession, has a big hospital in Noida and is also a BJP MP.Mahesh Sharma is saying that- the one who does not consider Modi-Yogi as his own will not understand even his father. Not only this, he further said that he is a traitor of the country who thinks himself bigger than Modi Yogi," said Nigar Parveen.