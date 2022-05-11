'If there's any party that can defeat BJP at the national level, it is Congress': Sachin Pilot ahead of 'Chintan Shivir'

Ahead of the party's 'Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur, Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Wednesday said over 400 party leaders will attend the brainstorming session and hold discussions on how to challenge the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) and how to re-energize the grand old party.

"More than 400 party leaders will attend 'Nav Chintan Shivir' in Udaipur. Few states will go to polls to this year, & Lok Sabha polls will happen in 2024. If there's any party that can defeat NDA & BJP at the national level, then it is Congress that can do it," said Pilot.

"We will hold discussions on party organization, how to challenge NDA in coalition politics and to re-energize Congress during the 'Nav Chintan Shivir'," he added.

Earlier on Monday, calling for commitment to the party's accelerated revival, Congress President Sonia Gandhi said it is imperative that leaders and workers step forward and repay their "debt to the party in full measure at a critical juncture" when the party is beset with challenges.

In her opening remarks at the meeting of the Congress Working Committee to discuss the agenda of the Chintan Shivir being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15, Sonia Gandhi noted that there are no magic wands for electoral success.

She urged party leaders to ensure that the single overriding message to come from the party's three-day Chintan Shivir in Udaipur is "of unity, cohesion, determination, and commitment to party's accelerated revival".

This 'Chintan Shivir' is being held in Udaipur from May 13 to 15 and around 400 Congress leaders will participate. Sonia Gandhi said efforts have been made to ensure balanced representation.

The party will hold discussions on political, economic, social justice, farmers, youth and organizational issues and adopt Udaipur Nav Sankalp.

(With ANI inputs)

Published on: Wednesday, May 11, 2022, 04:39 PM IST