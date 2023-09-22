'If Provocation Doesn't Stop...': Irfan Pathan Reacts To BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri's Remarks Against BSP MP Danish Ali

Irfan Pathan | Twitter

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan, in a thinly veiled attack on BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri on Friday, reacted on the minister's comments against BSP MP Danish Ali. On Thursday, Bidhuri attacked Ali with a barrage of abuses during the proceedings in Lok Sabha, triggering anger and condemnation across party lines.

Pathan took to X (formerly Twitter) to express his displeasure over the matter. "If provocation doesn’t stop, it becomes fashion. #Parliament," the former cricketer said.

Bidhuri's unparliamentary remarks

In a continuous verbal abuse during a discussion on Chandrayaan-3, Bidhuri called BSP MP Ali "extremist", "terrorist" and "pimp" among others. He also called for Ali's removal from the Lower House.

"Ye mullah aatankwadi hai (This cleric is a terrorist) ... bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko (throw this cleric outside)," the South Delhi MP said, amid objections by other ministers.

Show cause notice

On Friday, BJP issued a show cause notice to the 56-year-old over his comments. Bidhuri's highly unparliamentary language was expunged from the record.

Amid the growing agitation against his remarks, BJP did not take any against Bidhuri.

Rahul Gandhi meets Ali

On Friday evening, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi went to Ali's residence in Delhi to meet him. While the details of their conversation were not revealed, Gandhi quoted a line from his Bharat Jodo Yatra, telling the reporters, "Nafrat ke bazaar mein mohabbat ki dukan (A shop of love in the market of hate)."

'Is this why our ancestors sacrificed their lives for freedom?'

Earlier in the day, a visibly perturbed Ali he hoped an action will be taken against Bidhuri.

"When this is the condition of an elected member like me then what will be the condition of a normal person. I hope, I will get justice, Speaker will conduct an enquiry or else with a heavy heart, I'm also thinking of leaving this Parliament because this can't be tolerated," Bidhuri told ANI.

"Is this why we are elected, is this why our ancestors sacrificed their lives for freedom... they (BJP) just did not insult me and my followers but they insulted the whole nation... now let's see if BJP is taking any action against Ramesh Bidhuri or if he will be promoted and included in the central cabinet of ministers...maybe it has become a competition among BJP leaders to make such statements not just outside but even inside the Parliament," he added.