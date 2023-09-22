Who Is Ramesh Bidhuri? BJP MP Once Called Delhi CM Kejriwal 'Pimp'

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri |

Ramesh Bidhuri, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP from South Delhi, made headlines for using a flurry of unparliamentary language against Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Danish Ali on Thursday during parliamentary proceedings. His comments during a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha.

Hurling abuses such as "extremist", "pimp" and "terrorist" at Ali, Bidhuri's comments met with outrage across party lines, prompting the remarks to be expunged. On Friday, BJP issued show cause notice to Bidhuri over his comments.

On Friday, BSP supremo Mayawati also expressed displeasure over lack of any concrete action against Bidhuri over the matter. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), she said, "Although the speaker expunged the Delhi's BJP MP objectionable remarks against BSP MP Shri Danish Ali from the record, and warned him, leading to the senior minister to apologise; it is sad that the party has not yet taken appropriate action against him. Unfortunate."

Not the first time

Thursday's abuses against BSP MP Ali in Lok Sabha were not the first time Bidhuri made against a minister. In May 2019, he called Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal a "pimp".

Bidhuri's comments came during a rally in Delhi's Mehrauli. Targeting Kejriwal, he said, "Abey, ye Kejriwal bhi b****a hai. Ye kab tak rokega? (Kejriwal is a pimp. How long will he be able to stop the case?)."

In March 2016, too, Bidhuri made Kejriwal his target.

In a veiled dig at CM Kejriwal, Bidhuri called him a "bauna Duryodhan (short Duryodhan)".

Who is Ramesh Bidhuri?

Currently a BJP MP in South Delhi for the second consequent time, Bidhuri served as an MLA thrice before being elected as an MP. According to his bio on his website, Bidhuri was born in a "respectable family" in South Delhi's Tughlakabad village. The 56-year-old and his family members have been active members of RSS. As a student leader since 1983, Bidhuri was a member of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP).

Bidhuri's active involvement in politics started in 1993; and three years later, he became the district general secretary of Mehrauli district and assumed the role of Pradesh Secretary for Dharm Yatra of Mahasangh. From 1997 to 2003, he served as the district president of BJP.

