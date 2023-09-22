'Chee, Kya Ghatiya Bhasha Hai..': DCW Chief Swati Maliwal Blasts BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri For Using Abusive Words In Parliament | Sansad TV & ANI

In the Lok Sabha on Thursday, BJP MP from Delhi, Ramesh Bidhuri, abused and used foul language on record against BSP MP Danish Ali. Bidhuri made the remarks while participating in a discussion on the Chandrayaan-3 mission in the Lok Sabha and started his tirade after saying that "PM Modi was not trying to steal credit of the scientists..."

Delhi Commission For Women chief, Swati Maliwal took to X (formerly Twitter) on Friday to express her discontent at the MP's behaviour. She tweeted, "Form a new Parliament, give reservation to women…as long as such leaders sit in Parliament, nothing is going to change. Shit, what bad language this man has. The dignity of Parliament is being torn apart".

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Ramesh Bidhuri's tirade against Danish Ali

BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri used words such as "extremist", "pimp" and "terrorist" and abused BSP MP Danish Ali while speaking in the Lok Sabha. "Ye Mulla aatankwadi hai (This cleric is a terrorist)" and "bahar pheko naa iss mulle ko (throw this cleric outside)," said the BJP MP even as Opposition raised objections against the filthy language used by Ramesh Bidhuri.

Many other leaders across party lines have expressed their opinion on the incident through twitter.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday (September 21) expressed regret in the Lok Sabha for the "objectionable" remarks made by BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Friday also took "serious note" of objectionable remarks made by Ramesh Bidhuri in the House and warned him of "strict action" if such behaviour is repeated again.

(To receive our E-paper on WhatsApp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)