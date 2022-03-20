'If PM Narendra Modi can contest from Varanasi then..': Trinamool Congress' Shatrugan Sinha

Kolkata: After ‘Khela Hobe’ slogan during 2021 Assembly polls, now during the bypoll ‘Khamosh’ became the slogan after Bollywood actor Shatrughan Sinha is given ticket to contest the Asansol Lok Sabha seat.

On reaching Ondal airport, the Bollywood actor said that he is hopeful about the victory.

Asked that the oppositions are telling him ‘outsiders’, to which Sinha said that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi can contest from Varanasi then why he can’t contest from Bengal.

“George Fernandez had contested an election from Bihar. PM Modi contested from Varanasi. No one is an outsider in their own country,” said Sinha.

Expressing confidence in her victory, BJP MLA and Asansol candidate Agnimitra Paul said after the bypolls are over the Bollywood actor will say ‘Khamosh’ and leave Bengal.

“From Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee we have learnt the word outsider during the 2021 Assembly polls. Now she has only given an outsider ticket to contest polls from Bengal. His iconic dialogue Khamosh will be said by him again after he loses the polls,” said Agnimitra.

Meanwhile, at the time of reporting Sinha had reached Ondal airport and will leave for Asansol.

According to TMC sources, Sinha will do a roadshow and file his nomination on Monday.

On the other side, dead veteran politician Subrata Mukherjee’s was seen being encashed by both BJP and TMC while campaigning for the Ballygunge Assembly bypoll.

Former Union Minister Babul Supriya claimed that he was ‘honored’ that Mamata had given him the prestigious seat of Subrata Mukherjee.

While campaigning the singer-turned-politician was seen doing karate, playing football and listening to the problems of the local people.

BJP candidate Keya Ghosh paying homage to the ace politician Subrata Mukherjee said that Mukherjee never believed in ‘turncoats’.

“Subrata da will only bless me and not the turncoats. People can change camps but Babul disheartened several BJP workers and leaders. Subrata da will never encourage such a lealer,” said Keya.

Taking further potshots at the former union minister, Keya said that Babul should have contested from Asansol as he was two times MP from Asansol.

“Had he and his party been confident about his work he would have contested from Asansol. Everyone knows what Babul did,” further mentioned the BJP Ballygunge candidate.

Meanwhile, BJP national vice president Dilip Ghosh slammed Babul for sporting a skull cap while campaigning amidst minorities.

Published on: Sunday, March 20, 2022, 10:41 PM IST