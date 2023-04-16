If I was corrupt, then no one was honest: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reiterates innocence ahead of CBI questioning, releases video message

If I was 'corrupt', then no one in the world was 'honest': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal reiterates innocence ahead of CBI questioning, releases video message | PTI

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, who has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with the excise policy case, released a video statement on Sunday reiterating his innocence. He stated, "If I was 'corrupt', then no one in the world was 'honest'." Kejriwal also alleged that BJP leaders were demanding his arrest and accused the party of influencing the probe agency. He said, "If the party had 'ordered' the probe agency to arrest me, it cannot refuse to do so."

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Kejriwal Attacks BJP, Highlights AAP's Achievements

Hours before his questioning, Kejriwal attacked the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and compared the achievements of his Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Delhi with the BJP's rule in Gujarat. He alleged that in 30 years of BJP's rule in Gujarat, not a single school could be improved, while the AAP government turned around government schools in Delhi. He further claimed that a temporary classroom had to be set up when Prime Minister Narendra Modi visited a school in Gujarat.

Kejriwal to be Quizzed on Excise Policy Formulation Process

According to officials, the CBI may ask Kejriwal about the Delhi excise policy formulation process, specifically regarding the 'untraceable' file that was slated to be put before the Delhi Council of Ministers. The agency may also inquire about the statements of other accused, where they indicated the alleged influence in favor of certain liquor businessmen and the 'South liquor lobby'. Additionally, the CBI may seek Kejriwal's role in the formulation of the excise policy and his knowledge of the alleged influence by traders and 'South lobby' members.

Kejriwal Clarifies Status as Witness, Not Accused

Kejriwal is being summoned as a witness and is not an accused in the excise policy case, in which his former deputy Manish Sisodia was arrested earlier this year. The case alleges that the Delhi government's excise policy for 2021-22 favored certain liquor traders who allegedly paid bribes for it, a charge strongly refuted by the AAP. The policy was later scrapped.

Kejriwal Claims AAP as "Ray of Hope" Amidst Targeting

In his first reaction after being served a notice by the CBI, Kejriwal claimed that the AAP has emerged as a "ray of hope" for the country, which is why efforts are being made to trample it. He accused the agencies of torturing people to extract false confessions and stated that no other party has been targeted in the last 75 years as much as the AAP.

As of now, the CBI questioning of Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled for 11 am on Sunday. The case continues to unfold, and further developments are awaited