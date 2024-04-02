'If BJP Wins By Match-Fixing...', Says Ex Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel After Filing Nomination From Rajnandgaon

Bhupesh Baghel | File pic

As the big battle for the Lok Sabha elections is inching closer with each passing day, fierce campaigns, name calling and scathing political attacks are a common scene across India, and the sentiment is only going to intensify with each passing day. While all states are leaving no stone unturned in veiling attacks on political opponents, here's a story from battleground Chhattisgarh. Congress leader and former Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel after filing nomination from Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat sais, "The democracy is in danger, Constitution is in danger. They (BJP) are raising the slogan of '400 paar' and if they win the election by 'match-fixing' then democracy won't survive in the country."

Rajnandgaon seat is a key seat

Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat has become a high profile seat with Congress declaring former Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh Bhupesh Baghel as its candidate. BJP has fielded MP Santosh Pandey again in Rajnandgaon.

Elections for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls in Chhattisgarh will be held from April 26 to May 7. The Election Commission of India (ECI) on March 16 announced the dates for Lok Sabha polls nationwide, with Chhattisgarh going to polls for 11 seats from April 19 to May 7, respectively. Chhattisgarh will go into polls in three phases for the 11 seats

Chhattisgarh’s Bastar seat will go to poll on April 19, while Kanker Rajnandgaon and Mahasamund seats will host voting on April 26. The remaining seats – Durg, Raipur, Janjgir-Chapa, Korba, Surguja, Raigarh, and Bilaspur, will go to poll on May 7.

Read Also Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 12 Candidates File Nomination For Bastar Seat

Polling for Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha seat of Chhattisgarh will take place on April 26th. In Rajnandagon Lok Sabha seat, the BJP has never experienced defeat since 2000. Howver, in 2007 bypoll, the Congress crushed the BJP and bagged victory. In the 2024 battle, the Congress has fielded former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel from Rajnandgaon.