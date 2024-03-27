 Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha Elections 2024: 12 Candidates File Nomination For Bastar Seat
The date of withdrawal of nomination is March 30, 2024. In the first phase, voting will be held in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency on April 19.

Updated: Wednesday, March 27, 2024, 10:51 PM IST
Raipur: A total of 18 nomination papers have been filed by 12 candidates for the first phase of elections in Chhattisgarh under the Lok Sabha Elections-2024 for Bastar Lok Sabha constituency. Scrutiny of nomination papers for the first phase will take place on March 28. The date of withdrawal of nomination is March 30, 2024. In the first phase, voting will be held in Bastar Lok Sabha constituency on April 19.

Chief Electoral Officer, Chhattisgarh Reena Babasaheb Kangale said that notification for the second phase of Lok Sabha elections 2024 in the state will be issued on Thursday, March 28, 2024.

In the second phase, candidates will be able to file their nomination for Mahasamund, Kanker and Rajnandgaon Lok Sabha constituencies. The last date for filing nomination papers under the second phase is April 4, 2024.

Scrutiny of nomination papers will take place on April 5. The last date for withdrawal of names is April 8. The voting date for the second phase is April 26.

