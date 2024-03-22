Congress Party Registers Complaint In EC Alleging Violation Of Poll Regulations In Chhattisgarh

Election Commission of India | File pic

Congress party registers complaint in election commission about the gross violation poll related rules while model code of conduct is enforced in state. A delegation of Congress Party filed a complaint with the Chief Election Officer that in Railway Station, Petrol Pumps and others, posters carrying Prime Minister Modi are still stuck and available in public domain. Secondly in ration shops, bags having the photo of Modi are continuously getting distributed, the major opposition party complained.

Congress highlighted it as a major disturbance in conducting free and fair Lok Sabha polls in the state. It also suspected that such a gross violation is occurring in the state because some officers are hand in gloves with BJP. In Rajnandgaon’s Bharregaon, polling centre area 75, the ration shop owner continuously distributed a bag containing a picture of Modi on it, the Congress delegation lodged a complaint with the CEO and also submitted a video along with it, a Congress official communiqué said.

The Congress delegation also registered strong objection over the hoardings, billboards, posters and others still carrying PM Modi over it, and demanded immediate bring down such posters as MCC is already enforced in the state. Congress demanded an impartial probe in the incident and immediate action against the officers who were involved in maintaining such carelessness in discharging their duty. Notably, the Congress delegation which submitted complaint to the election commission comprised of

Former Minister Kawasi Lakhma, State Congress War Room President Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, State Congress Communication Department President Sushil Anand Shukla, State Congress Senior Spokesperson Dhananjay Singh Thakur, Ajay Sahu, Former General Secretary Amarjeet Chawla, Rishabh Chandrakar, Somen Chatterjee, Pooja Dewangan, Rajat Jasuja. , Dinesh Nirmalkar and others.