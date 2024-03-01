Chhattisgarh: Congress Will Declare Candidates For Lok Sabha Polls Soon, Says Deepak Baij

Deepak Baij |

Chhattisgarh State Congress indicated that before the model code of conduct is enforced in the nation, names of Congress candidates for Chhattisgarh Lok Sabha seats will be declared.

While speaking to the media, Congress State President Deepak Baij said, we have sent all the names of possible candidates from PCC to the Central Election Committee and soon the names of final candidates will be declared.

Read Also Chhattisgarh: FIR Against 12 People For Religious Hate Mongering

As far as selections of candidates’ names are concerned the procedure was almost completed, Baij Said.

In the majority of places, single names were selected, in some places there are more than two names, he added.

Notably, in the last elections Congress received only two seats.