ICC World Cup 2023 Final: CR To Run Special Trains From CSTM To Ahmedabad For India Vs Australia Match

Central Railway | File

The Central Railway will run a Cricket World Cup special train for cricket loving passengers to watch the final match between India and Australia in Ahmedabad on November 19, 2023.

Train no 01153 CSMT- Ahmedabad special express will leave CSTM at 10.30 pm on 18th November 2023 (Saturday) and will arrive Ahmedabad at 06.40 am next day (Sunday).

Train no 01154 Ahmedabad – CSTM special express will leave Ahmedabad at 01.45 am on 20th November 2023 (midnight of Sunday/Monday) and will arrive CSMT at 10.35 am same day (Monday).

Halts: CSMT, Dadar, Thane, Vasai Road, Surat, Vadodara and Ahmedabad.

Composition: 17 LHB coaches – one AC-first class, three AC-2 tier, 11 AC-3 tier. One second seating cum guard’s brake van and one power car.