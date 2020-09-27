IC 814 hijack: How Jaswant Singh patiently listened to a woman who screamed at him every day



Writing in The Print, Manvendra Singh recalled how a woman would call him every night and scream at him on his home number. The External Affairs Minister used to get a call every day from woman who would ‘scream, cry, abuse, threaten suicide and utter anything that came to her mouth’.

He wrote: “Despite being a cabinet minister, he picked up the phone call in his bedroom, and did not let it be attended by a staff member. The woman was the wife of a crew member on IC-814 that had been hijacked to Kandahar, and she would call to plead for help and intervention. The calls became a ritual. She kept saying, “You are not doing anything to save my husband.” My father would listen quietly. Later when the matter was over, and the aircraft had come back on the 31st, she visited my father with her husband early on 1 January, 2000. She brought flowers, thanked him profusely and even apologised.”

For those who remain unaware, Singh had been the EAM at the time of the attack, and had accompanied three newly released terrorists on a flight to Kandahar. Released from Indian prisons, these individuals were handed over to the hijackers in exchange for the safety of the 176 individuals on board the plane.