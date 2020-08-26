IAS body: Case against Mysuru zila panchayat CEO is unjust

Bengaluru

The Karnataka IAS Officers Association on Tuesday raised serious objections for filing a case against Mysuru zilla panchayat chief executive officer (CEO) Prashanth Kumar Mishra for “doing his duty and following government orders on Covid-19.”

Terming the filing of a case against the CEO as “unjust”, the association said such a move has brought down the morale of field officers.

Nanjagud taluk health officer Dr SR Nagendra had committed suicide last week allegedly due to Covid-19 related work pressure. Nagendra’s family and some doctors had alleged the triggering factor of the suicide was the harassment from Mishra for reportedly not meeting the Covid test targets set in his jurisdiction.

“The suicide of taluka health officer Nanjangud is very unfortunate and our heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family. However, holding senior officers responsible for it is unjust,” the association said in a release.

“The act of lodging FIR against chief executive officer zilla panchayat, Mysuru, has brought down the morale of field officers and such acts will deteriorate the administrative efficiency and effectiveness,” it said.

“To blame an officer for doing his duty is not the right approach. The insinuations about one’s character and media trial do irreparable damage,” the association said, adding a pragmatic and sensitive approach is warranted. “We request the state government and others to stand by its officers who are doing their duty to the best of their capacity,” the association added.

After the suicide incident, doctors in Mysuru had gone on a strike compelling the government to file an FIR against Mishra for abetting the suicide. The doctors had demanded the suspension and action against the CEO, who was later transferred.