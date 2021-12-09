IAF helicopter crash: Civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen Bipin Rawat from 11 am to 12:30 pm tomorrow, says Indian Army

The Indian Army on Thursday said that civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat from 11:00 am -12:30 pm at CDS Karaj Marg residence tomorrow.

It also said that military personnel can pay respects between 12:30 pm -1:30 pm and thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square.

The army said that the aircraft carrying late Gen Bipin Rawat from Sulur is expected to arrive at Palam airbase by 7:40 pm today and the 'Shradhanjali ceremony' is scheduled from 8:30 pm onwards.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be paying his respects to Bipin Rawat and other personnel at around 9 pm today.

Meanwhile, the Indian Army said that appropriate military funerals of all deceased are being planned and coordinated in close consultation with close family members.

The army also said that the process for positive identification of remaining mortal remains is continuing. "Mortal remains will be kept at the Mortuary of Army Base Hospital till completion of positive identification formalities," it added.

Delhi | Civilians can pay tribute to CDS Gen. Bipin Rawat from 1100-1230 hours at CDS Karaj marg residence tomorrow. Military personnel can pay respects between 1230-1330 hours. Thereafter, the mortal remains will be taken in a gun carriage for funeral in Delhi Cantt Brar Square. — ANI (@ANI) December 9, 2021

Further it also said that positive identification of only three mortal remains has been possible as of now (Gen Bipin Rawat, Mrs Madhulika Rawat and Brig LS Lidder) and their mortal remains will be released to the Next of Kin, for final religious rites as desired by respective families.

Local people today showered flower petals as ambulances carrying the mortal remains of Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 defence personnel who died in the Coonoor helicopter crash, left for Sulur airbase from Madras Regimental Centre in Nilgiris district.

The mortal remains of those killed in the military chopper crash on Wednesday were brought to Madras Regimental Centre today from Military Hospital, Wellington in Nilgiris district of Tamil Nadu.

Those who died in the crash include General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, December 09, 2021, 07:43 PM IST