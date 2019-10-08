IAF continues to serve India with utmost dedication, excellence: PM Narendra Modi on Air Force Day

New Delhi: On the occasion of Air Force Day on Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed gratitude to the "air warriors and their families" while stating that the Indian Air Force (IAF) continues to serve the country with "utmost dedication and excellence".

"Today, on Air Force Day, a proud nation expresses gratitude to our air warriors and their families. The Indian Air Force continues to serve India with utmost dedication and excellence," Prime Minister Modi tweeted. He also shared a video showcasing various accomplishments of the Indian Air Force.

In the video, the Prime Minister lauded the IAF for its bravery and strength. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh also took to Twitter and wrote, "Greetings to all Indian Air Force personnel and their families on the 87th IAF Day. The IAF is the shining example of exemplary courage, fortitude, determination and impeccable service to our nation. These men and women in Blue have the ability to touch the sky with grit and glory." The Indian Air Force also extended its "heartfelt greetings to the courageous air-warriors and their families." "The courage, valour, commitment, dedication and zeal are inspiration for all," IAF tweeted.