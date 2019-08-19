IAF chopper rescues people stuck on under-construction bridge in flooded Jammu river; watch video of dramatic rescue

Jammu: The storming floods continue to create destruction in northern region of India. On Monday, Indian Air Force personnel once again showed extreme precision and unparallel valour when they rescued people stranded in Jammu's Tawi river.

A group was stranded when water in the river increased all of a sudden. In the video, it can been seen that three persons are stranded when water in the river increases all of a sudden. The stranded people are taken to safety using ropes dangled from the chopper. IAF personnel climbed down these ropes on top of the raging river to help the stranded people climb up.

In the viral video, it is also seen that two persons sitting on a concrete slab, while the third one is surrounded by water of flooded river. A diver of IAF has landed on the slab and is devising the rescue of the stuck men.

Watch video: