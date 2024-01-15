IAA & AFAA Announce 14th Edition Of Olive Crown Awards; Last Date To Submit Entries Is January 31

Olive Crown Awards |

The India Chapter of the International Advertising Association (IAA) along with the Asian Federation of Advertising Associations (AFAA) announced the 14th. edition of the widely acclaimed Olive Crown Awards.

Avinash Pandey President IAA said: "These awards have grown from strength to strength. They salute those professionals in our industry who not just nurture the brands they advertise but also nurture Brand Earth."

"Launched initially at the GoaFest in April 2011, these awards have always signified intra-industry cooperation and collaboration. I am glad the response to these awards has been steadily growing from AFAA member countries across Asia," Srinivasan Swamy Chairman AFAA added.

Janak Sarda, Chairman Olive Crown Awards Committee remarked: "For such meaningful work, there is no entry fee. The awards will be judged by an elite creative jury and presented in Mumbai in the first half of April. The wonderful creatives for the Call For Entries campaign have been made by Vallabh Yeolkar, Senior Creative Director Madison Loop."

About IAA

The International Advertising Association is the world’s only globally-focused integrated advertising trade association with membership representing Advertising agencies and the Media. The IAA comprises Corporate Members, Organizational Members, Educational Affiliates, as well as 56 Chapters with individual members and young professionals from 76 countries including the top 10 economies in the world. IAA is over 80 years’ old and is headquartered in New York.

Membership to the Indian Chapter of IAA is by invitation only and IAA has very senior marketing, advertising and media professionals as it members. IAA in India is seen as the most active chapter by IAA Global. IAA India is well-recognized for some of its marquee events like the IAA Leadership Awards, IAA Olive Crown Awards, IndIAA Awards, IAA Voce of Change, IAA TechPulse, IAA Debates, IAA Conversations, IAA Young Turks Forum and an array of IAA Knowledge Seminars, Webinars, Workshops, Conclaves etc.