I will continue to raise issues that will help Congress; the battle has just begun, says Sanjay Jha

Sanjay Jha, who was suspended by the Congress party for alleged ‘anti party’ activities took to Twitter on Wednesday to say that the battle had just begun.
“My loyalty is to the Congress ideology. My fidelity is not to any individual or family. I remain a Gandhi-Nehruvian idealist ( a vanishing breed within Congress). I will continue to raise issues that are fundamental to the resurgence of my party. The battle has just begun,” he tweeted.
Jha, who was suspended on Wednesday following the sacking of Rajesh Pilot as Rajasthan’s Deputy Chief Minister, as well as from the party for starting a coup that has destabilised the Ashok Gehlot-led government in the state.
The former Congress spokesperson was interviewed by several television channels on Tuesday, as well as getting interviewed by Akash Banerjee, who goes by the pseudonym ‘The Desh Bhakt. During that interview, Jha went on to say that the Congress party was ‘Jurassic’.
While speaking to senior journalist Shiv Aroor, Jha on Tuesday where he said, “It isn’t just the usual suspects, I can tell you there are Congress leaders at all levels, including in the CWC, who are disillusioned and wondering what’s going on.”
Jha, earlier in the day had tweeted, "For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent."
Jha's suspension comes hours after Sachin Pilot was sacked from his post as PCC chief and Deputy CM of Rajasthan.
Earlier, last month, Congress announced that it would be dropping Sanjay Jha as 'AICC spokesperson'.
After being removed as spokesperson, Jha had resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).
Last Friday, he said the party should find a new president through democratic elections, and preferably not from Gandhi family.
While talking to Outlook India, Sanjay Jha said that “There is no dearth of outstanding talent within the party. The uncomplicated way forward is elections; not just for the post of the president, but also within the CWC.”
