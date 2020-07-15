I will continue to raise issues that will help Congress; the battle has just begun, says Sanjay Jha

Jha, earlier in the day had tweeted, "For five years Sachin Pilot gave his blood , tears, toil and sweat for the Congress party between 2013-18. The Congress came back from a wretched 21 seats to 100. We just gave him a performance bonus. We are so meritocratic. We are so transparent."

Jha's suspension comes hours after Sachin Pilot was sacked from his post as PCC chief and Deputy CM of Rajasthan.

Earlier, last month, Congress announced that it would be dropping Sanjay Jha as 'AICC spokesperson'.

After being removed as spokesperson, Jha had resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC).

Last Friday, he said the party should find a new president through democratic elections, and preferably not from Gandhi family.

While talking to Outlook India, Sanjay Jha said that “There is no dearth of outstanding talent within the party. The uncomplicated way forward is elections; not just for the post of the president, but also within the CWC.”