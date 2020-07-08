Sanjay Jha uses Tendulkar analogy to explain why Rahul-Priyanka need to drop out of leadership

Former Congress spokesperson Sanjay Jha has been making headlines ever since he was sacked from his post for reportedly writing an article criticising the party. He also resigned as president of the Maharashtra unit of the All India Professionals Congress (AIPC). "My political outspokenness conflicts with my official position," he said. However, the leader continues to reiterate that he will not leave Congress and join the BJP or the JDU.

Meanwhile, in a recent interview with senior journalist Barkha Dutt, Jha gave a piece of advice to Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. He said, "Why don't you just be a part of the winning team rather than lead a team that is actually a runner-up?"

Jha gave an analogy involving cricketing greats Sachin Tendulkar and MS Dhoni. He said, "Sachin Tendulkar was a great player but in 2000 when he realised that his captaincy was making India lose, he resigned as a captain and Sourav Ganguly became the captain. Sourav Ganguly created the renaissance of Indian cricket."

"Tendulkar's unrealised ambition was to be a part of the World Cup-winning team. In 2003, he was a part of the runner-up World Cup team in Johannesburg with Sourav Ganguly. Ultimately, his dream came true with MS Dhoni as captain in 2011 in Mumbai and Dhoni was 10-14 years his junior," he added. Advising the Gandhis, Jha said, "It's better to be a part of the winning team rather than lead a team that is actually a runner-up."

