I-T returns: No extension

NEW DELHI: The IT department on Friday dismissed social media reports which claimed that the government has extended the due date for filing of income tax returns by a month and advised taxpayers to complete the process by the set deadline of August 31.
The clarification came after a fake order dated August 29 started doing the rounds on various social media platforms, including Twitter and WhatsApp groups, claiming that the government has extended the due date for filing IT returns till Sept 30.
