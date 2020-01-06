'I support her decision': JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh's grandmother backs her after JNU violence

On Sunday night, dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed into Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), leaving at least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh injured in their wake.

Back home in Kolkata, Aishe's family has been a worried lot.

Her grandmother Shanti Sinha said that she first came to know about the in cident after getting a call from a media house.

Aishe’s mother had spoken to her daughter in Delhi half an hour before the incident. Her family got to know soon after that Aishe was attacked by unknown goons inside the university premises.

“Initially we were panicking but slowly things got solved among the family. We are not taking any decision as of now because the incident took place yesterday night. Thereafter my daughter went to Delhi at 5:00 in morning to be with Aishe,” said Shanti Sinha.

She adds, “Aishe always wished that all students study and do well so she tried to protect them. To some extent I support her decision. But then the risk on her life is in question. Aishe is protesting since so long and will continue thereafter. Even if I ask her to stop, she will not."

JNU has been on the boil over the issue of hiking of fees. While authorities justify the fee hike which they say is happening after a long period of time, students do not agree.