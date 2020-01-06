'Will never tell her to withdraw': Aishe Ghosh's parents extend heartwarming support to their daughter over JNU violence

On Sunday night, dozens of masked men armed with sticks and stones stormed into Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), leaving at least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union president Aishe Ghosh injured in their wake.

Eyewitnesses alleged that the attackers entered the premises when a meeting was being held by JNU Teachers' Association over the issue of violence on the campus, and assaulted students and professors. They also barged into three hostels.

Video footage aired by some TV channels showed a group of men, who were brandishing hockey sticks and rods, moving around a building.

News reports painted a horrifying picture, with Aishe captured on camera bleeding from a head wound that would eventually require five stitches, and it is understandable that any parent would be worried sick.

But while Aishe's parents are concerned, they say that they'd never ask their daughter to stop protesting. An IANS report quoted her father Debashish Ghosh as saying that despite their fear, they would never ask their daughter to retreat.

Since the attack, Aishe's parents have not had an opportunity to talk to her -- receiving information via friends and acquaintances.

And while they are both concerned and worried, her father opines that this is not an isolated concept. Even outside of JNU, "everyone tries to stop the left movement" he says.

"There are many children involved in this movement. They were all injured -- some more, some less. I will never tell her to withdraw from the protest," Aishe's mother was quoted as saying.

She also called for Vice Chancellor M Jagadesh's resignation saying that he was "not doing anything".

According to a report on Monday, the situation is now slowly returning to normal.

IANS quoted Saket Moon, vice president of the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU) to say that students were now returning to the campus.

"The situation at the campus is returning to normalcy. The students are now calm and composed. We will decide on the plan of action soon. As far as I know, Aishe has been discharged and has come back to the campus, she has been asked by the doctors to take rest," Moon said.

He informed that a meeting with the Ministry of Human Resource Development officials was to take place, "but there was no update on the same".

The Left-controlled JNUSU and the RSS-backed Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have incidentally blamed each other for the incident. The JNU administration and political leaders, cutting across political lines, and even Bollywood celebrities have condemned the attack on students and urged the police to take action against the perpetrators.