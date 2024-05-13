'I Stand With Swati Maliwal': BJP Strongly Condemns Assault Against AAP's Rajya Sabha MP At Delhi CM's Residence |

Delhi: AAP's Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal reportedly visit the Civil Lines police station alleging misconduct by Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's former personal assistant Bibhav Kumar on Monday, said a PTI report. Her sudden visit to the police station has sparked controversy. Despite Maliwal's claims, the police have yet to receive a formal complaint. The shocking incident unfolded shortly after Kejriwal's release from Tihar jail on interim bail until June 1.

AAP MP Swati Maliwal Alleges Assault By Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav At Delhi CM's Residence, Sources pic.twitter.com/0IHsOQ6cTk — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2024

Maliwal reportedly made two distress calls from Kejriwal's residence to the Delhi police, accusing Bibhav of repeated assaults within the CMO's premises. The Civil Lines police then swiftly responded to the calls and intervened by rushing to the spot.

In the wake of these accusations, neither the chief minister's residence nor the ruling Aam Aadmi Party has issued an immediate response. The police probe in the matter is underway.

BJP Slams Kejriwal & AAP Over Assault Charges

However, the BJP has come forward and taken up the issue to bash the ruling AAP government in the national capital. BJP's IT cell in-charge Amit Malviya recounted Malviya's silence during Kejriwal's arrest drama. He also stated that the ex-DCW chief was not in the country for a brief period when the Delhi CM was in jail.

Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal’s arrest. She was infact not even in India at that time and didn’t return for a long time. — Amit Malviya (मोदी का परिवार) (@amitmalviya) May 13, 2024

"AAP RS MP and former DCW chief Swati Maliwal alleges that Delhi CM's PA assaulted her. Call made from Delhi CM's House. Remember, Swati Maliwal had maintained radio silence on Kejriwal's arrest. She was infact not even in India at that time and didn't return for a long time," said Amit Malviya in his latest post.

Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) national secretary Tajinder Bagga also came in support of Swati Maliwal. In a series of posts regarding the matter, Bagga condemned the shocking developments that came to light from the CMO.

I stand with Swati Maliwal — Tajinder Bagga (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TajinderBagga) May 13, 2024

He alleged that Maliwal's mistake was her ambition to be the Delhi CM as Kejriwal reportedly wants his wife Sunita to be the next CM. Bagga also showed his support for Maliwal by posting, "I stand with Swati Maliwal," post on his X account.

स्वाति मालीवाल की गलती क्या हैं की वो मुख्यमंत्री बनना चाहती हैं लेकिन केजरीवाल अपनी पत्नी सुनीता को मुख्यमंत्री बनाना चाहता हैं । राजनीति के इस प्रकार के मतभेद हो सकते हैं लेकिन केजरीवाल द्वारा स्वाति बहन को अपने PA से पिटवाना बहुत निंदनीय हैं । — Tajinder Bagga (Modi Ka Parivar) (@TajinderBagga) May 13, 2024

"What is Swati Maliwal's mistake that she wants to become the Chief Minister but Kejriwal wants to make his wife Sunita the Chief Minister. There can be such differences in politics but Kejriwal beating up Swati sister with his PA is highly condemnable," he wrote in another update on his X account.

Watch: Alleged Assault on AAP MP Swati Maliwal by Kejriwal's Close Aide Bibhav - BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa says, "The truth will come out once Swati Maliwal submits her written complaint" pic.twitter.com/znzWuweAfT — IANS (@ians_india) May 13, 2024

BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa spoke to the media regarding the matter. While reacting to the shocking assault incident on the former DCW chief, Sirsa said, "The truth will come out once Swati Maliwal submits her written complaint."