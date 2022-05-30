e-Paper Get App

'I paid a courtesy call to PM Modi, asked for his help': Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik meets Prime Minister in Delhi

The BJD president's visit to the national capital assumes significance amid preparations for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in the state, and the forthcoming presidential polls.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, May 30, 2022, 06:14 PM IST
Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Monday to discuss issues pertaining to the state.

Briefing the reporters following his visit, Patnaik said, "I paid a courtesy call to PM Modi today. We discussed several issues regarding Odisha and asked for his help," Patnaik said.

"We discussed several issues regarding Odisha. I will be paying another courtesy visit to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and will discuss various issues where Odisha requires his help," he added.

Patnaik on Monday left for Delhi on a three-day tour.

The BJD president's visit to the national capital assumes significance amid preparations for elections to four Rajya Sabha seats in the state, and the forthcoming presidential polls.

The chief minister's office has not revealed the agenda of the meeting, but sources in the party said presidential elections among other matters would come up for discussions during Patnaik's meeting with the PM.

This was Patnaik's second visit to Delhi in a span of 30 days. The CM had last visited Delhi for five days starting April 29.

(with PTI inputs)

