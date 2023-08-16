'I Miss Manish': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal Tweets On His 55th Birthday

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal and Dy CM Manish Sisodia | Photo: PTI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday (August 16) put out a tweet and thanked everyone for their wishes on his birthday. However, he wrote in his tweet that he misses his colleague and political associate Manish Sisodia, who is in jail. "Today is my birthday. Many people are sending their wishes. Thank you so much! But I miss Manish. He is in jail in a false case. Lets all take a pledge today - that we will do everything within our means to provide best quality education to every child born in India. That will lay the foundation for a strong India. That will help in realising our dream of making India no 1. That will also make Manish happy," said Kejriwal in his tweet.

Manish Sisodia in jail in money laundering case

Senior Aam Aadmi Party leader and former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia is in jail in a money laundering case related to the Delhi Excise policy scam.

Though the leader has been applying for bail consistently, the bail has been denied a number of times by the court.

Arvind Kejriwal says Manish in jail in a false case

Delhi CM Arvind Kejrwal wrote in his tweet that Manish Sisodia is in jail in a false case and that improving the education sector in Delhi would "help in realising our dream of making India no 1." He mentioned Manish Sisodia and said, "That will also make Manish happy." Manish Sisodia was the education minister of Delhi and had to be replaced after he was sent to jail by the court.

Manish Sisodia and Arvind Kejriwal's association

Manish Sisodia has been a long time associate of Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. The two know each other since their India Against Corruption (IAC) movement days and came in limelight during the Anna Hazare movement against corruption and demanding a Jan Lokpal Bill in 2011.

