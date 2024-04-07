'I Felt Ashamed Over Kharge's Remark On Jammu & Kashmir': PM Modi Hits Out At Cong Prez During Bihar Rally |

Patna: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hit back hard at Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge for asking what Rajasthan had to do with Jammu and Kashmir by contending that he felt ashamed over the latter`s remark.

Addressing an election meeting in Nawada, Modi without taking the name of Kharge said that Congress president`s language is reflective of 'Tukde Tukde' mentality and asked whether this mentality could be forgiven. Whether Jammu and Kashmir is not an integral part of the country, PM asked while sharpening his attack on Congress.

#WATCH | Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a public rally in Nawada, Bihar. pic.twitter.com/FtyEA7qBrp — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

PM Modi's Attack On Kharge

“Congress president, not holding a small post, asked why should I talk about the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir in Rajasthan. I felt very ashamed, Congress should listen and understand, several youths of Bihar and Rajasthan have made supreme sacrifices for safeguarding Kashmir. Whether Jammu and Kashmir is not an integral part of Kashmir,” he remarked.

“INDI alliance`s leaders swear by the constitution of Baba Ambedkar but they did not allow Ambedkar`s constitution to come into force in Jammu and Kashmir all these years. Indi alliance people should answer it. It was Modi who paved the way for the constitution coming into force in Jammu and Kashmir by keeping his promise of abolishing Article 370,” he remarked.

PM Modi Hits Out On Banning Modi Ki Guarantee Remark

PM said that a very senior leader of the INDI alliance said that a ban should be imposed on ‘Modi Ki Guarantee’ as the opposition alliance was scared of his guarantees. He said that the INDI alliance leader was alleging he was doing illegal work by giving guarantees.

#WATCH | Addressing a public rally in Nawada, Bihar Prime Minister Narendra Modi says, "The guarantees of Modi are troubling INDI alliance members, they are not liking it. A very big leader of INDI alliance said that Modi, whatever guarantees you give, there should be a ban on… pic.twitter.com/qSNd7YzeSR — ANI (@ANI) April 7, 2024

“Whether giving guarantees illegal? Is giving guarantee that I will work hard for the people of the country is wrong? I give guarantee because I have the capability to fulfill it and also because my conscience is clear,” he commented. Those who in their arrogance think that power is permanent for them will not understand it as the INDI alliance gets votes by speaking lies.

In Nawada, Modi sought votes for BJP candidate Vivek Thakur who is pitted against JD (U) candidate Shravan Kushwaha.

Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar said that the state had undergone a remarkable change in all sectors since the formation of NDA government in 2005. He, while taking a dig at RJD chief Lalu Prasad and his wife Rabri Devi, alleged that no development had taken place when they were in power in the state.