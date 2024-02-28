'I Don't Take Pressure, I Give': Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh Reacts After Congress Rejects His Resignation (Video)

Vikramaditya Singh | X

Shimla, February 28: Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh, whose resignation from ministerial post deepened the crisis for the Congress government in the state, on Wednesday, February 28, reacted after the party refused to accept his resignation. Asked about why his resignation was not accepted, Vikramaditya Singh said: "It is the Chief Minister's prerogative."

Asked if he was working under some kind of pressure, Singh responded: "I do not take the pressure. I give pressure." Earlier today, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu called Singh his brother and said his concerns will be addressed.

"I have spoken with Vikramaditya Singh and he is my younger brother. There is no reason to accept his resignation. He has some grievances that will be solved. I have spoken to him briefly during the Budget session now but the Speaker had arrived by then...," Sukhu said.

Vikramaditya Singh's Allegations:

A day after six Congress MLAs cross-voted in the Rajya Sabha election resulting in shock defeat of Abhishek Manu Singhvi, Singh, who is the son of six-time Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh, alleged that MLAs had been overlooked and the legacy of his late father was not given due respect.

"I have always said that position and cabinet berth is not important for me. For me, the most important thing is the relationship with the people of Himachal Pradesh...But the kind of system prevailing in the government in last one year, how MLAs were overlooked and attempts were made to stifle their voices - this is a result of that," Singh said.

"Someone who was the CM of the state for 6 times, due to whom this Government was formed in the state - they could not find a small space for his statue at Mall Road (in Shimla). This is the respect this government has shown to my late father. We are emotional people, we have nothing to do with posts...But this is very unfortunate...I am very hurt, not politically but emotionally," he added.