'BJP Attempting To Crush Democracy': Cong Observer DK Shivakumar Leaves For Himachal Pradesh Amind Political Turmoil

DK Shivkumar | Facebook

Congress leader DK Shivkumar, the Deputy Chief Minister of Karnataka, has been appointed as an observer for Himachal Pradesh. The party is facing challenges in retaining the government, as several party MLAs switched sides during yesterday's Rajya Sabha polling.

In a social media post on Wednesday, Karnataka Dy CM stated that he would soon reach Himachal and accused the BJP of deliberately attempting to crush the democracy in country.

Taking to the X, the Congress leader wrote, "As per the directions of the Congress high command, I am reaching Himachal Pradesh. Also there is absolutely no need to indulge in any hearsay, as I am confident that Congress Party legislators will be loyal to the party and stay put with the mandate that has been accorded to them."

As per the directions of the Congress high command, I am reaching #HimachalPradesh.

Also there is absolutely no need to indulge in any hearsay, as I am confident that Congress Party legislators will be loyal to the party and stay put with the mandate that has been accorded to… — DK Shivakumar (@DKShivakumar) February 28, 2024

"However, what should be questioned and worrisome is the extremes to which BJP is going in terms of acquiring power, deliberately attempting to crush democracy and public mandate in the process," he added.

Sukhu offered to resign:



According to reports, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has offered to resign to the party high comman amid opposition BJP's demand of floor test. Himachal Pradesh Minister Vikramaditya Singh, deepening the crisis today, resigned from his post, claiming that attempts were made to humiliate him in his functioning as a cabinet minister.

BJP leader claims to have the majority

Meanwhile, winning BJP candidate Harsh Mahajan feels the BJP is in pole position to return to power in the state.

"BJP is going to form its government in the state. Some more MLAs of Congress are in touch with us. I got phone calls from some of their MLAs and ministers...The situation is going to change in the next few hours and you will see BJP will form its govt soon...For the next 10-20 years, Congress is not going to come to power here" BJP Rajya Sabha winning candidate Harsh Mahajan said.

In a shocking political development in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi lost the Rajya Sabha election to the BJP's Harsh Mahajan despite the Congress enjoying a comfortable majority in the state assembly.

Both candidates secured 34 votes each in the 68-member state assembly. Victory tilted towards Mahajan after a draw of lots was held as a tie-breaker.