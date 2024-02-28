'Congress Govt Will Complete Full Tenure': Himachal CM Sukhu Refutes Resignation Reports

In the midst of the political unrest occurring in Himachal Pradesh, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu denied the media reports alleging that he had tendered his resignation to the Congress high command.

"There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. We will prove our majority during the Budget Session. I also want to make it clear that the Congress government will complete its full 5-year term," said Sukhu while addressing the media.

VIDEO | Here's what Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu (@SukhuSukhvinder) said on reports about his resignation.



"There are reports in some media houses that the CM has resigned. I want to clarify that I haven't resigned. I am a warrior. We will prove our majority during… pic.twitter.com/BWhGopmjzQ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 28, 2024

Earlier, it was reported that Sukhu had tendered his resignation amidst discontent among Congress legislators, posing a challenge to the stability of the state government, according to reports on Wednesday. The Congress high command did not request Sukhu's resignation; rather, the Chief Minister offered to step down voluntarily, as reported.

15 BJP MLAs suspended from assembly

The political tension in the hilly region intensified when 15 BJP MLAs, led by Opposition Leader Jairam Thakur, were suspended from the Himachal Pradesh Assembly on Wednesday. This action came after their call for a floor test, prompted by the ruling Congress's loss of the sole Rajya Sabha seat in the state.

Vikramaditya says father disrespected in government

Following his resignation as minister, Congress leader Vikramaditya Singh attributed the outcome of the Rajya Sabha polls, where the ruling Congress was defeated by the BJP, to the prevailing governance system established since the government's inception last year. He also expressed disappointment over the party's treatment of his late father, Virbhadra Singh.

Rajya Sabha poll embarrassment for Congress

In a surprising turn of events in Himachal Pradesh, the ruling Congress suffered a setback as the BJP emerged triumphant. Harsh Mahajan of the BJP secured victory by defeating Congress's Abhishek Manu Singhvi in a closely contested election that ended in a tie, with both candidates garnering 34 votes each. This outcome suggests significant cross-voting within the Congress party.

The BJP candidate's win, aided by the support of six Congress lawmakers and three independents who had previously backed the government, has destabilized Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu's position. In response, the Congress high command has dispatched senior leaders Bhupinder Singh Hooda and D K Shivakumar to engage with the dissatisfied MLAs.