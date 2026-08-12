'I Am Totally Frustrated': Kiren Rijiju Slams Opposition For 'Running Away' From Parliament Discussion

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju | ANI

New Delhi: Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs Kiren Rijiju on Wednesday slammed the Opposition, while expressing deep frustration over the ongoing impasse in Parliament. Rijiju accused them of "running away" from a discussion that the government is eager to initiate.

Rijiju termed the current situation "unprecedented" in a parliamentary democracy, noting that while the government is ready to provide answers, the Opposition is refusing to participate.

"I am totally frustrated. For the first time in my life, I am witnessing a scenario where the government wants a discussion in Parliament, yet the opposition is running away from it. It is hard to imagine this, because in a parliamentary democracy, it is the opposition that demands a discussion while the government provides the answers," Rijiju told reporters.

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He further emphasised the reversal of traditional roles in the House, stating, "Here, however, the government itself is saying, 'we will hold a discussion and provide answers,' but the opposition refuses to listen. Can you imagine such a situation? It is not good for democracy. We have repeatedly stated our willingness to discuss the matter, yet they refuse to agree."

Highlighting the government's efforts to break the deadlock, the Minister revealed that Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reached out to the Lok Sabha Speaker to intervene.

"Consequently, the Home Minister was compelled to write another letter. The Home Minister wrote to the Speaker of the Lok Sabha, reiterating that we are ready for an open, extensive, and detailed discussion and asking him to persuade the opposition leaders to agree to it," Rijiju informed.

In a letter to the Lok Sabha Speaker, Amit Shah stated that the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, had already been discussed during the ongoing session of Parliament and despite the discussion on the Bill, no Opposition member had raised the issue of the NEET examination in the House at that time.

"Nevertheless, the government is ready to discuss this issue again," he said.

The Parliamentary Affairs Minister questioned the Opposition's motives, suggesting a lack of "courage" to face the government in a formal debate.

"Have you ever heard of such a thing? The government itself is earnestly requesting the Speaker to convince the opposition to participate in a discussion. Even today, we repeatedly urged the opposition to start the discussion right away, but they simply lack the courage. This is not good for the country," he added.

Responding to a question on whether the session could be extended for the discussion, Rijiju said the government was prepared to continue the proceedings if Congress expressed its willingness by 11 am the next day.

"We are saying that if the Congress states even tomorrow morning at 11:00 AM that they are ready for the discussion, we will extend the time. We are ready for the discussion. You should ask Congress why they got scared and why they fled. I never imagined the Congress would become so weak," Rijiju said.

The Opposition has insisted on Shah's statement in the House over allegations of police excesses and the use of pellet guns during the July 20 students' protest march near Jantar Mantar on the NEET paper leak. The Parliament has seen repeated disruptions from the Opposition since the start of the Monsoon Session, demanding answers from the government and Rahul Gandhi is seeking a response from Shah.

Earlier in the day, opposition leaders held a demonstration against the Centre, raising slogans of "Amit Shah Jawab Do" (Amit Shah, provide an answer). The opposition focused its attack on the Union Home Minister regarding the alleged use of excessive force by police against students in the national capital.

(Except for the headline, this article has not been edited by FPJ's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)